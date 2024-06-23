Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.44 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 24, 2024 40.48 °C Sky is clear June 25, 2024 42.69 °C Sky is clear June 26, 2024 41.2 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 37.33 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 37.51 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 31.68 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 28.38 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.32 °C Light rain Chennai 33.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.49 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 34.65 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 38.28 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 23, 2024, is 36.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.44 °C and 41.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.12 °C and 43.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.With temperatures ranging between 26.44 °C and 41.75 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 60.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024

