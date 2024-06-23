 Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.44 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.44 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 23, 2024 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on June 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 23, 2024, is 36.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.44 °C and 41.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.12 °C and 43.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.44 °C and 41.75 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 60.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 24, 2024 40.48 °C Sky is clear
June 25, 2024 42.69 °C Sky is clear
June 26, 2024 41.2 °C Sky is clear
June 27, 2024 37.33 °C Light rain
June 28, 2024 37.51 °C Light rain
June 29, 2024 31.68 °C Moderate rain
June 30, 2024 28.38 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.48 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 33.32 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.5 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.49 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.38 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 34.65 °C Very heavy rain
Delhi 38.28 °C Moderate rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on June 23, 2024
