Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.74 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on June 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 26, 2024, is 32.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.74 °C and 37.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.32 °C and 34.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.74 °C and 37.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 27, 2024
|33.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 28, 2024
|30.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|30.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|30.98 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|30.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|24.53 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 3, 2024
|27.28 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.25 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
