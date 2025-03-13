Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 13, 2025, is 28.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.44 °C and 33.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:23 PM. Haridwar weather update on March 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.27 °C and 31.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 55.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 14, 2025 28.16 Light rain March 15, 2025 30.72 Broken clouds March 16, 2025 27.64 Light rain March 17, 2025 32.25 Scattered clouds March 18, 2025 31.00 Light rain March 19, 2025 30.47 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 31.62 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.66 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.49 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.73 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 35.59 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.47 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



