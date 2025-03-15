Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.84 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 15, 2025, is 27.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.84 °C and 33.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.86 °C and 31.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 130.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 16, 2025
|27.43
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|30.43
|Sky is clear
|March 18, 2025
|30.46
|Broken clouds
|March 19, 2025
|29.90
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|29.59
|Broken clouds
|March 21, 2025
|33.13
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|33.01
|Light rain
