Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.25 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 16, 2025, is 24.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.25 °C and 30.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:25 PM. Haridwar weather update on March 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.57 °C and 30.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 123.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 17, 2025 24.68 Scattered clouds March 18, 2025 30.05 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 29.61 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 31.04 Broken clouds March 21, 2025 33.07 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 32.82 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 31.40 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 34.3 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.22 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.82 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 36.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.45 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.42 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



