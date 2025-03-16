Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.25 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 16, 2025, is 24.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.25 °C and 30.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.57 °C and 30.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 123.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 17, 2025
|24.68
|Scattered clouds
|March 18, 2025
|30.05
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|29.61
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|31.04
|Broken clouds
|March 21, 2025
|33.07
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|32.82
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|31.40
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025
