Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 17, 2025, is 24.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.44 °C and 28.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:26 PM. Haridwar weather update on March 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.68 °C and 31.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 55.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 18, 2025 24.46 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 29.87 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 30.71 Broken clouds March 21, 2025 33.82 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 33.67 Broken clouds March 23, 2025 33.45 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 34.24 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.34 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 33.95 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.68 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.91 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.79 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 32.1 °C Broken clouds Delhi 28.56 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



