Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 17, 2025, is 24.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.44 °C and 28.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.68 °C and 31.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 55.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 18, 2025
|24.46
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|29.87
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|30.71
|Broken clouds
|March 21, 2025
|33.82
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|33.67
|Broken clouds
|March 23, 2025
|33.45
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|34.24
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.