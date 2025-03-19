Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 19, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 19, 2025, is 26.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.44 °C and 31.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Haridwar weather update on March 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.0 °C and 33.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 64.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 20, 2025 26.31 Broken clouds March 21, 2025 33.58 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 33.32 Broken clouds March 23, 2025 31.02 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 30.54 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 32.86 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 34.81 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.65 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.76 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.14 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



