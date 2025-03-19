Menu Explore
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 19, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 19, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 19, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 19, 2025, is 26.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.44 °C and 31.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.

Haridwar weather update on March 19, 2025
Haridwar weather update on March 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.0 °C and 33.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 64.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 20, 202526.31Broken clouds
March 21, 202533.58Sky is clear
March 22, 202533.32Broken clouds
March 23, 202531.02Sky is clear
March 24, 202530.54Sky is clear
March 25, 202532.86Sky is clear
March 26, 202534.81Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 19, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.48 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata32.27 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.65 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru30.35 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad35.76 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.84 °C Sky is clear
Delhi31.14 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On