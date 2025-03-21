Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 21, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 21, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 21, 2025, is 26.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.44 °C and 32.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.

Haridwar weather update on March 21, 2025
Haridwar weather update on March 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.37 °C and 32.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 22, 202526.92Few clouds
March 23, 202530.70Sky is clear
March 24, 202531.45Sky is clear
March 25, 202531.00Sky is clear
March 26, 202533.37Sky is clear
March 27, 202535.33Scattered clouds
March 28, 202535.67Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.41 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata31.84 °C Moderate rain
Chennai30.46 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.29 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.37 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.93 °C Sky is clear
Delhi31.79 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On