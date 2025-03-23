Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 23, 2025, is 27.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.44 °C and 32.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Haridwar weather update on March 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.49 °C and 35.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 127.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 24, 2025 27.40 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 32.42 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 33.95 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 35.99 Few clouds March 28, 2025 34.70 Few clouds March 29, 2025 32.67 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 33.28 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.82 °C Light rain Chennai 29.91 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.51 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.