Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 23, 2025, is 27.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.44 °C and 32.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.49 °C and 35.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 127.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 24, 2025
|27.40
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|32.42
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|33.95
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.99
|Few clouds
|March 28, 2025
|34.70
|Few clouds
|March 29, 2025
|32.67
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|33.28
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025
