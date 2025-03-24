Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 24, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 24, 2025, is 27.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.44 °C and 33.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Haridwar weather update on March 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.78 °C and 36.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 25, 2025 27.31 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 33.28 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 35.91 Scattered clouds March 28, 2025 34.99 Few clouds March 29, 2025 33.55 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 34.12 Sky is clear March 31, 2025 35.19 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.76 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.81 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.6 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 32.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.85 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.69 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.