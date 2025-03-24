Menu Explore
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.44 °C, check weather forecast for March 24, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 24, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 24, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 24, 2025, is 27.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.44 °C and 33.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Haridwar weather update on March 24, 2025
Haridwar weather update on March 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.78 °C and 36.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 25, 202527.31Sky is clear
March 26, 202533.28Sky is clear
March 27, 202535.91Scattered clouds
March 28, 202534.99Few clouds
March 29, 202533.55Sky is clear
March 30, 202534.12Sky is clear
March 31, 202535.19Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 24, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.76 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.81 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.6 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru30.04 °C Light rain
Hyderabad32.31 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad35.85 °C Sky is clear
Delhi32.69 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On