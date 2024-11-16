Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 17, 2024 24.4 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 24.21 °C Scattered clouds November 19, 2024 23.4 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 23.23 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 22.93 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 23.1 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 22.87 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.43 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.17 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.83 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.86 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.82 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.53 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.46 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on November 16, 2024, is 21.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.44 °C and 24.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 17, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.85 °C and 25.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 166.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

