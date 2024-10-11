Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.44 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024
Oct 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on October 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on October 11, 2024, is 25.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.44 °C and 28.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.9 °C and 29.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 59.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 12, 2024
|28.1 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 13, 2024
|28.1 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|27.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|27.15 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|27.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|28.15 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 18, 2024
|28.54 °C
|Sky is clear
