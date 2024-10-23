Menu Explore
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.44 °C, check weather forecast for October 23, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on October 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on October 23, 2024, is 26.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.44 °C and 29.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.1 °C and 29.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 52.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 24, 2024 28.68 °C Sky is clear
October 25, 2024 27.23 °C Sky is clear
October 26, 2024 27.94 °C Sky is clear
October 27, 2024 28.04 °C Sky is clear
October 28, 2024 28.02 °C Sky is clear
October 29, 2024 28.77 °C Sky is clear
October 30, 2024 28.8 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 23, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.87 °C Light rain
Kolkata 26.17 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.11 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.79 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.03 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 31.95 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 30.82 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on October 23, 2024

// // //