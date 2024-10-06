Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.11 °C, check weather forecast for October 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 7, 2024 29.34 °C Sky is clear October 8, 2024 29.47 °C Sky is clear October 9, 2024 29.94 °C Light rain October 10, 2024 29.37 °C Sky is clear October 11, 2024 29.58 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 28.28 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 28.45 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.27 °C Light rain Chennai 29.54 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.81 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.95 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.64 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.46 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on October 6, 2024, is 27.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.11 °C and 30.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 7, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.37 °C and 30.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 75.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

