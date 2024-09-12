Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.55 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 13, 2024 21.16 °C Heavy intensity rain September 14, 2024 26.46 °C Broken clouds September 15, 2024 29.1 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 29.87 °C Sky is clear September 17, 2024 24.95 °C Moderate rain September 18, 2024 30.03 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 29.88 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 12, 2024, is 22.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.55 °C and 25.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 96% and the wind speed is 96 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.56 °C and 21.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 97%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 17.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024

