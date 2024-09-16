Menu Explore
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.44 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on September 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 16, 2024, is 27.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.44 °C and 30.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.43 °C and 30.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 17, 2024 29.61 °C Light rain
September 18, 2024 24.21 °C Light rain
September 19, 2024 29.82 °C Moderate rain
September 20, 2024 30.8 °C Light rain
September 21, 2024 30.55 °C Sky is clear
September 22, 2024 31.42 °C Few clouds
September 23, 2024 32.23 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain
Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on September 16, 2024
Haridwar weather update on September 16, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On