Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.44 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 20, 2024 30.5 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 31.0 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 30.9 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 32.33 °C Broken clouds September 24, 2024 32.27 °C Broken clouds September 25, 2024 32.62 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 32.67 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.23 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 32.05 °C Light rain Chennai 32.12 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.87 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.82 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 19, 2024, is 28.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.44 °C and 31.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.1 °C and 31.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

