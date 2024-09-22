Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.44 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 23, 2024 32.11 °C Sky is clear September 24, 2024 32.11 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 32.76 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 29.03 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 27.18 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 25.7 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 27.65 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 22, 2024, is 29.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.44 °C and 32.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.37 °C and 33.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024

