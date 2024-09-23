Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.82 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 24, 2024 32.32 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 32.8 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 27.74 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 25.93 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 26.6 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 28.14 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 29.23 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.51 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.12 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.22 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.24 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.73 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.54 °C Broken clouds Delhi 34.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 23, 2024, is 30.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.82 °C and 33.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 33.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.With temperatures ranging between 24.82 °C and 33.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024

