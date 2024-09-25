Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.7 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 26, 2024 26.17 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 27.19 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 27.61 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 25.38 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 28.85 °C Scattered clouds October 1, 2024 29.43 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 30.77 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.17 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.33 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.03 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.9 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.68 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 25, 2024, is 30.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.7 °C and 32.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.77 °C and 27.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.With temperatures ranging between 23.7 °C and 32.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

