Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.7 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on September 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 25, 2024, is 30.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.7 °C and 32.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.77 °C and 27.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.7 °C and 32.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 26, 2024
|26.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 27, 2024
|27.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 28, 2024
|27.61 °C
|Light rain
|September 29, 2024
|25.38 °C
|Light rain
|September 30, 2024
|28.85 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 1, 2024
|29.43 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 2, 2024
|30.77 °C
|Sky is clear
Copy