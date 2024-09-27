Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.61 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 28, 2024 26.46 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 26.91 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 28.72 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 29.14 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 30.28 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 30.56 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 30.36 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.93 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.72 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.41 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.32 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.36 °C Moderate rain Delhi 30.31 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on September 27, 2024, is 25.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.61 °C and 27.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.17 °C and 26.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

