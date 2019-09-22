Haryana assembly polls: Yogeshwar Sharma is AAP candidate from Panchkula

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:49 IST

Yogeshwar Sharma, 43, will be Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Panchkula assembly constituency for the forthcoming Haryana assembly elections. This will be Sharma’s first election as a candidate.

Sharma is the AAP president for Panchkula district and also party president of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

Sharma had joined AAP in 2013. He was appointed as the district president in 2016 and president of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency in 2018.

Sharma’s name was part of the list of the 22 candidates announced by AAP on Sunday for the assembly elections to be held on October 21 in Haryana along with Maharashtra.

The poll results will be declared on October 24, said the Election Commission, which unveiled the schedule in New Delhi on Saturday.

The term of present Haryana assembly expires on November 2. There are 90 assembly constituencies, out of which 17 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Panchkula district has two assembly sections, Panchkula and Kalka. AAP is yet to announce its Kalka candidate.

Top priorities

Sharma said, “Education, health, cheaper electricity, farmer and soldier welfare will the top agenda in the Haryana assembly elections.”

“The party’s seminal work on school education and expanding health facilities in Delhi will be followed in the state also,” he said.

For Panchkula, said Sharma, his priority will be bringing higher education institutions, setting up a PGI in the city, rehabilitation of areas like Indira and Rajiv Colonies, industry expansion and lowering of electricity and water rates for the residents.

Sharma, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, is a computer engineer and also runs a student immigration service. Married for 14 years, Sharma’s wife is a home-maker, and they have two children, a 12-year-old daughter and son, 6.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:48 IST