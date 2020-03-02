e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Haryana board exams begin today

Haryana board exams begin today

More than 3.61 lakh fresh candidates will be appearing for Class-10 exams while 2.32 lakh will appear for senior secondary exam

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

At least 7.41 lakh students will be appearing for the Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by Board of School Education (BSEH) in Haryana starting from Tuesday, board chairman Jagbir Singh said.

He said the exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

“Total 1,685 examination centres have been set up this time, of which 413 are extremely sensitive. As many as 28,580 supervisors will be deputed for the exam duty and 1,685 superintendents will head the exam centres,” he added.

More than 3.61 lakh fresh candidates will be appearing for Class-10 exams while 2.32 lakh will appear for senior secondary exam.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said 327 flying squads have been constituted to detect cheating cases across the state.

“We have formed seven control rooms to monitor the exam-related activities in Haryana. These centres have been set up at Ambala, Rohtak, Gurugram, Fatehabad, Karnal, Palwal and Bhiwani,” he added.

BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh has also asked parents to help them in conducting exams in a free and fair manner.

“I urge the parents to guide their children to give their best in the exams on their own. If we motivate our children to appear in the exams in a fair manner, definitely we will build a better society and atmosphere,” he added.

top news
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities