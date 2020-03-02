Haryana board exams begin today

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:59 IST

At least 7.41 lakh students will be appearing for the Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by Board of School Education (BSEH) in Haryana starting from Tuesday, board chairman Jagbir Singh said.

He said the exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

“Total 1,685 examination centres have been set up this time, of which 413 are extremely sensitive. As many as 28,580 supervisors will be deputed for the exam duty and 1,685 superintendents will head the exam centres,” he added.

More than 3.61 lakh fresh candidates will be appearing for Class-10 exams while 2.32 lakh will appear for senior secondary exam.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said 327 flying squads have been constituted to detect cheating cases across the state.

“We have formed seven control rooms to monitor the exam-related activities in Haryana. These centres have been set up at Ambala, Rohtak, Gurugram, Fatehabad, Karnal, Palwal and Bhiwani,” he added.

BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh has also asked parents to help them in conducting exams in a free and fair manner.

“I urge the parents to guide their children to give their best in the exams on their own. If we motivate our children to appear in the exams in a fair manner, definitely we will build a better society and atmosphere,” he added.