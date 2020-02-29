Haryana board exams: Section 144 imposed near exam centres in Ambala from March 3

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 01:09 IST

District magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma ordered the imposition of Section 144 within a 200-metre radius of centres where Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from March 3 to March 31.

He was chairing a meeting of senior officials of district administration, police and municipal corporation.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers a magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area. As per sources, this is to prevent any disturbance or untoward incident during board examination of Classes 10 and 12 to be held in the district in March.

Under these orders, there will be a ban on a group of five or more people near the centres and carrying weapons including firearms, sword, sticks and knives are prohibited.

Also, while the examinations are underway from 10 am to 1.30 pm, all photostat shops within a 200-metre radius of centres were ordered to remain shut. Officials said action will be taken against those violating orders.