Haryana clash: Dalits refuse to cremate victim’s body

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:08 IST

Demanding arrest of the accused involved in murder of a youth, members of Dalit community continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

The protesters refused to cremate the body of the 24-year-old youth, Kapil Kumar, who was injured in a clash between Dalits and members of Rajput community on November 24 in Gonder village of the district.

On Friday, Kapil succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER in Chandigarh following which, a police team had gone to arrest five persons — Shainky, Suraj, Ankit, Basu and Noni — who were booked for their involvement in the clash. But, family members of the accused had allegedly attacked the police team wherein three cops, including Nissing police station incharge, sustained injuries.

On Saturday evening, family members of Kapil refused to cremate his body and reportedly demanded financial assistance and arrest of all accused involved in the clash. They held a protest outside the Nissing police station and blocked the traffic for several hours.

Even local MLA Dharampal Gonder, who also belongs to the same village, reached the area to pacify the protesters who refused to budge.

They also held a protest outside the police station, accusing the police of inaction and working under ‘pressure of members of upper caste’.

Karnal superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria , however, refuted the allegations by terming them baseless. He said six people have already been arrested for their alleged involvement in the clash and investigation is on in the matter.