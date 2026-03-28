Ambala, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday flagged off a special train carrying pilgrims from Ambala to Ayodhya, and announced that another special train will be flagged off for devotees to Sri Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, in the last week of April. Haryana CM Saini flags off special train carrying 700 pilgrims from Ambala to Ayodhya

Addressing the pilgrims, the chief minister said it is a matter of great pride for Haryana that a special train is being flagged off from the sacred land associated with Lord Krishna to the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

"The Haryana government has entered into an agreement with the Indian Railways on pilgrim travel, under which about 700 elderly people from seven districts are being sent on this first train.

"Adequate arrangements have been made for food and security to ensure a comfortable journey for the pilgrims," Saini said.

The state government is committed to ensuring that elderly citizens and economically weaker sections are not deprived of pilgrimage due to financial constraints.

"With this objective in mind, the government has launched the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', and today's train is a symbol of that promise and trust," Saini said.

Earlier too, devotees from Kaithal, Karnal, Ambala and Jind visited Ayodhya on buses as part of the state government's initiative, he said.

"For a visit to the Sindhu River, which nurtured the Indian civilisation, the 'Swarn Jayanti Sindhu Darshan Yojana' is being implemented, under which a financial assistance of ₹10,000 per pilgrim will be provided annually.

"Similarly, under the 'Kailash Mansarovar Yatra' scheme, a financial assistance of ₹50,000 per pilgrim is being provided annually," Saini said.

Under the 'Swarn Jayanti Guru Darshan Yatra Yojana', pilgrims visiting the Hazur Sahib, Nankana Sahib, Hemkund Sahib, and Patna Sahib are provided a financial assistance of ₹6,000 per head, he added.

Saini also called on state minister Anil Vij, who fractured both his legs last month after a fall, at his Ambala Cantonment residence, inquired about his health, and wished him a speedy recovery.

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