Haryana family duped of ₹5.5 lakh on job promise, one booked

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:44 IST

A Yamunanagar man has been booked for allegedly duping a Jind-based resident of Rs 5.5 lakh on the pretext of getting a clerical job for his niece in Kurukshetra University.

44-year-old complainant Dharambir Singh, a resident of Jajwan (Jind) told police that his niece who mostly lives with him had applied for 198 clerical posts in the university.

“Last month, when the results were out, she went to the varsity but found that her name was not in the list of selected candidates. When she was sitting disappointed, one Vinod Garg of Yamunanagar approached her,” Singh told the police.

INTRODUCED HIMSELF AS VARSITY EMPLOYEE

Garg introduced himself as an employee of the university’s recruitment branch and allegedly lured the woman, promising to get her recruited at the varsity.

“Following this, the accused gave his number to the woman, asking her to call him up after two to three days. Later, he reportedly called the woman and her uncle at E-Max Group of Institutions in Ambala and told them that he could get the work done at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) station house officer (SHO) inspector Deepak Kumar said a deal was fixed at Rs 8 lakh and the accused sought Rs 6 lakh in advance. The policeman said that as per the complainant, the accused then asked him to hand over the amount to him in Panchkula. Later, he called up Garg and told him to come on the road that goes towards Mansa Devi temple, near the entry gate.

₹5.5L PAID IN ADVANCE

“The complainant then reached the spot withRs 3 lakh cashand handed it over to him and also transferred ₹50,000 through Google Pay. As he was asking for more amount, the woman’s brother then gave him Rs 2 lakh in Kurukshetra,” the SHO said.

The complainant further alleged that the accused kept on giving them false hopes and upon being pressurised, called the woman for a medical examinationin Kurukshetra and again assured her of getting the work done.

“Later, the accused stopped responding to the family’s phone calls following which they lodged a complaint. A case had been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway,” the SHO said.