Haryana: Farmers accuse commission agents of duping them on pretext of high moisture content

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:34 IST

The mustard growers of Haryana’s Dadri district have alleged that the commission agents have been duping them on the pretext of high moisture content by paying them rates below the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹4,425 per quintal.

Jai Singh, a farmer of Imlota village, said, “I had brought 8.80 quintals of mustard to the mandi for procurement. The commission agent deducted 72kg on the pretext of high moisture content. He told me that I will be paid ₹ 4,425 for 8.08 quintals.”

“The commission agents have been fleecing us on the pretext of our crop’s quality and moisture content,” he added.

The procurement agencies have approved of 8% moisture content in mustard and deduction will be done as per the increase in moisture content.

Dayanand Punia, a farmer leader who visited many mandis in Bhiwani, said, “The farmers were facing hardships during the current mustard procurement season.”

“They told me that the commission agents are not giving them any relaxation in the moisture content. This situation has arisen as the farmers are in the process of harvesting their mustard crops. The government informs them a night before that they have to bring their crops to the mandi the next morning. Due to this, the farmers don’t get time to ensure the dryness of their crop,” he added.

Complaining about not being informed in advance, Charan Singh of Bhiwani’s Kalod village said, “I had received a message on my phone on Wednesday night to bring 34.2 quintals of mustard to the mandi next morning.”

“I had to borrow it from another farmer as I am yet to harvest my crop. I promised him to return the same quantity when his turn comes,” said Singh.

About farmers being fleeced on the pretext of moisture content, Dadri deputy commissioner (DC) Shyam Lal Punia said that he will look into the matter and seek the details from the officials concerned.

“We have directed the commission agents not to deduct the price of the crop on the pretext of moisture content. The arhitiyas have been directed to provide space to the farmer for his crop in the mandi so that the wet crop can get sunshine and reach moisture level of 8%”, the DC added.