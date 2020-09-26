e-paper
Home / Cities / Haryana govt turning blind eye to plight of farmers: Abhay Chautala

Haryana govt turning blind eye to plight of farmers: Abhay Chautala

Chautala, who led a protest of the INLD against the three agriculture legislations, said the bills passed by the Centre are anti-farmer and will benefit the big corporation houses.

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala on Saturday accused the Haryana government of turning a blind eye to the plight of farmers and demanded a judicial enquiry into the lathicharge on farmers at Kurukshetra’s Pipli a few days ago.

Chautala, who led a protest of the INLD against the three agriculture legislations, said the bills passed by the Centre are anti-farmer and will benefit the big corporation houses. He also demanded an investigation into the lathicharge on farmers during the Pipli rally on September 10.

“The farmers were not allowed to express their views on the bills and the government used police force on the protesters. The government is not even ready to admit that the farmers were lathicharged,” he said, while demanding that the government should immediately withdraw the cases registered against the farmers for holding peaceful protests.

He said the Union government should not impose its laws on farmers and ensure that they get the benefit of the minimum support price. He said the government should talk to the farmers and address their grievances instead of ignoring their concerns. Chautala also demanded that the government should implement the recommendations of Swaminathan commission as per C2 formula.

