Haryana, Himachal CMs hail Modi for opening Kartarpur Corridor

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sultanpur Lodhi
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, who visited Sultanpur Lodhi on the eve of 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government for making Kartarpur Corridor a reality, on Monday. They paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib here before heading for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) pandal at Guru Nanak stadium in the city. Besides, Odisha Vidhan Sabha Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, European Union Parliament member Neena Gill and New Zealand MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi also attended the function. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other SAD leaders were also present.

Speaking in Punjabi, Manohar Lal Khattar said that PM Modi has taken a great initiative by facilitating opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and it will go on a long way to spread the message of communal harmony between India and Pakistan. He said ever-pending Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit could be finally decided by the Supreme Court with the Guru’s blessings.

Haryana chief minister said his government was propagating the message of unity of Guru Sahib in every sphere of political life. “We want all caste and creed distinctions to end as preached by Guru Nanak,” added Khattar.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said it was due to Prime Minister’s effort that the Kartarpur Corridor could be opened and Sikh pilgrims could now pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

“Union and all states governments are celebrating the Parkash Purb. During the meetings with Prime Minister and home minister Amit Shah, we were directed to make the celebrations a historic one,” said Thakur, adding that everyone should follow Guru Nanak’s teaching of equality and harmony.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal thanking the dignitaries said that the state government and SGPC made arrangements at large scale but seeing devotee’s rush, it appears that even these might fall short. We will try to facilitate everyone in the best possible manner, he said.

SGPC-organised nagar kirtan receives massive welcome

A nagar kirtan from Gurdwara Sri Sant Ghat Sahib to Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib by the SGPC on Monday received massive welcome from the devotees. Gatka parties showcased Sikh martial art while people showered flowers on the religious procession.

