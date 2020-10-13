e-paper
Haryana man thrashes 12-yr-old boy to death after quarrel among kids

Haryana man thrashes 12-yr-old boy to death after quarrel among kids

The accused, a private school teacher, is currently on the run

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by a man at Mandoli village in Dadri district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Himanshu, a Class-8 student.

The boy’s grandfather told the police that his grandson was playing with some kids in the village on Monday evening when suddenly a quarrel broke out among them.

The matter took an ugly turn when the father of one of the boys came out of the house and started thrashing Himanshu. The man, identified as Vipin, a private school teacher, fled the spot as soon as Himanshu’s grandfather intervened.

“We rushed my grandson to the Dadri civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday,” the boy’s grandfather added.

Dadri deputy superintendent of police Bali Singh, said a case has been registered against Vipin Singh under Sections 302 (murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

“We have started investigation into the matter and launched a manhunt for the accused,” said the DSP.

