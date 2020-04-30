e-paper
Haryana Police inspector killed in road mishap

The victim’s SUV was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road on Wednesday night.

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
An inspector of the Haryana Police died in an accident on the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Mor, of Baroda in Sonepat district, had joined the force in December 2014. He was the son of former deputy inspector general of Haryana Police and wrestler Rajendra Singh Mor.

He was posted in the special staff Ambala and deputed at Pehowa to monitor the situation during lockdown. He was returning to Kurukshetra from duty, when the incident took place. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Kurukshetra SP Astha Modi said the victim’s SUV was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road on Wednesday night.

Investigation officer Lakhwinder Singh said the damaged SUV was found on the roadside. The victim was taken to hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

His body has been handed over to the family after postmortem at Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Government Hospital in Kurukshetra. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver of the other vehicle under Section 304 of the IPC and probe is on.

SI DIES OF HEART ATTACK

In another incident, a sub-inspector of the Kurukshetra police died of heart attack. As per information, SI Ramesh Chand was posted at the City police station in Kurukshetra. His health deteriorated while he was on duty. He was taken to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Chand had joined the Haryana Police in August 1985 and was posted in Kurkshetra since past few years.

