Haryana school board debunks Class 10 result rumours

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:46 IST

Debunking the reports about Class 10 result being declared on Wednesday, Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) secretary Rajiv Prasad said all such news was false as they were yet to decide the release date.

The BSEH secretary claimed that even some local media houses had run fake news regarding the declaration of the board result.

“No official release date has been decided yet and the result will be declared through proper channels. The result is likely to be announced by the end of this month. Some people have shared a link for Class 10 result, but that is fake,” the board secretary said.

The board had postponed the exams for classes 10 and 12 on March 19 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 7.41 lakh students of both classes are enrolled for board exams in Haryana.

TEACHERS EVALUATED ANSWERSHEETS AT HOME

Prasad informed that nearly 6,000 teachers had evaluated the Class 10 board answersheets at home by April 22. “After checking the copies, the teachers had handed over the same to BEOs at 39 centres in the state. We are ready to declare the result anytime by the end of May,” he said.

Meanwhile, around 3.71 lakh Class 10 students, who were eager to see their board result at 4pm on Wednesday, blamed social media users for spreading fake news.

Vikas Kumar, a student of Bhiwani, said his parents told him that the board was going to announce the results on Wednesday. “I waited for the result throughout the day, but now I am disappointed to hear that it was nothing but a rumour. Today, I realized that the trend of fake news can be quite harmful,” he added.