Haryana schools, colleges to reopen after August 15: Khattar

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:08 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the schools and colleges across the state will reopen after August 15.

Khattar, while interacting with mediapersons in Fatehabad, said his government was mulling opening colleges and schools for students of classes 9 to 12 after August 15. He said students of nursery to Class 8 will be allowed to attend school after August 31.

“The students in their final year of college will have to appear for their exams in July, while others will be promoted to the next classes on the basis of average marks obtained in their last semester,” the CM added.

Khattar was on a visit to Ratia in Fatehabad, where he interacted with farmers and apprised them of advantages of crop diversification.

“We have decided to encourage farmers to grow crops other than paddy to save groundwater. Many farmers have planted different crops on 55,000 hectare of paddy land against our target of 1 lakh hectare, which will be met by the end of June,” he added.

On a question about Sonali Phogat thrashing Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh, Khattar said police were probing the case and strict action will be taken against the erring party.