Haryana speaker directs officials to make plan for multi-level parkings in Panchkula

Gave the directions due to the lack of parking space in Panchkula

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

In view of the lack of parking space in Panchkula, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta said that multi-storey parking areas should be developed in every sector and directed officials to make a detailed plan.

Gupta was chairing a meeting of the sanitation and beautification committee at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was attended by officials of the committee, MC and Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

They presented details of ongoing development works and explored the possibility of projects that could be set up in future.

The problem of rainwater stagnation in areas including Sector 19 was also discussed and the speaker asked for a report on the rainwater harvesting project established in Sector 19 last year.

Gupta said that he has discussed the construction of a bridge to connect Sectors 20-21 to sectors across Ghaggar with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and it will be built soon.

There was a discussion on beautification of the main roads of the city. Along with this, instructions were also issued to make proper lighting arrangements on roads.

The speaker also expressed displeasure over the non-completion of the construction of bus queue shelters and their quality.

