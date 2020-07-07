Haryana Tourism Corporation to run six liquor vends in Gurugram as pilot project

cities

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:08 IST

Gurugram The Haryana Tourism Corporation will run six liquor vends in Gurugram as a pilot project starting Tuesday. Officials said that it is the first time that a state government entity will run liquor vends in the district.

The decision was taken by the state government after the tourism department suffered huge losses due to closure of tourism complexes and guest houses during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. During the lockdown period, the revenue receipt of the corporation was almost nil, said an official.

The Gururgam excise department had placed an advertisement on June 23 for auction of 78liquor vends in 39 zones, following which the tourism corporation filed tenders and were allotted the three zones, excise officials said, adding that there are two liquor vends in a zone.

“The company was allotted six liquor vends in three zones after it followed the bidding process like others,” said H C Dahiya, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC), Gurugram.

Dahiya said that the tourism industry has been majorly hit during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources in the department said liquor prices at stores run by the corporation will be cheaper as compared to that of other liquor vends. Currently, retailers sell IMFL at a premium on the minimum retail price.

The six liquor shops which will be run by the tourism corporation are situated at Hero Honda Chowk, Bakhtawar Chowk and Atul Kataria Chowk.

Rajesh Joon, additional divisional manager of Haryana Tourism Corporation, said that they have entered the liquor business following Delhi model. “We gave our list to the excise department and got approval for opening the shops falling under the standalone category and other guidelines. Close to 284 shops are operating as of now in the district,” he said.

State agencies like Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) operate liquor shops in the national capital.

“We decided to enter this field to curb the nuisance of liquor mafia. Our shops will ensure the availability of genuine liquor to the customers at a fair price,” Joon said, adding that they have taken these liquor shops after bidding nearly ₹11 crore.

The excise officials said DSIIDC holds a considerable share of market in retail sale of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), beer, imported foreign liquor and country liquor since 1979, and this is the first time any government agency will operate liquor vends in Haryana.

Anurag Rastogi, principal secretary, excise and taxation, said it is a good initiative and will help the tourism corporation.

By auctioning 284 liquor shops in Gurugram (the government had auctioned 206 stores in March) through e-tenders, the state earned nearly ₹800 crore, the excise officials said. The state excise department has set a target of ₹7,500 crore for 2020-21.