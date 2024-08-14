Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.85 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 14, 2024, is 34.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.85 °C and 36.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.38 °C and 37.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.85 °C and 36.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 137.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 15, 2024
|36.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 16, 2024
|29.72 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 17, 2024
|31.7 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 18, 2024
|33.03 °C
|Light rain
|August 19, 2024
|33.02 °C
|Light rain
|August 20, 2024
|28.19 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|29.29 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.26 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.9 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|29.01 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.57 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
