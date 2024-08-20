Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.39 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 20, 2024, is 32.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.39 °C and 35.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.45 °C and 36.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.39 °C and 35.91 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 84.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 21, 2024
|36.05 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|35.19 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|34.63 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|34.9 °C
|Light rain
|August 25, 2024
|36.22 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|33.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|26.13 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.23 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.84 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.55 °C
|Overcast clouds
