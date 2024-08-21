Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.96 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 22, 2024 35.1 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 35.73 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 33.55 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 34.26 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 28.25 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 29.61 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 31.58 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.16 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.47 °C Light rain Chennai 31.31 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.43 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.0 °C Light rain Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haryana today, on August 21, 2024, is 33.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.96 °C and 36.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.38 °C and 37.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.With temperatures ranging between 28.96 °C and 36.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 57.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

