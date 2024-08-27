 Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.15 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.15 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on August 27, 2024, is 31.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.15 °C and 33.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.59 °C and 33.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.15 °C and 33.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 100.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 28, 2024 32.41 °C Moderate rain
August 29, 2024 33.11 °C Moderate rain
August 30, 2024 29.55 °C Light rain
August 31, 2024 32.15 °C Sky is clear
September 1, 2024 33.88 °C Broken clouds
September 2, 2024 35.29 °C Broken clouds
September 3, 2024 35.69 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.9 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.92 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 25.22 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.91 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 24.41 °C Very heavy rain
Delhi 31.64 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on August 27, 2024
Haryana weather update on August 27, 2024

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.15 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On