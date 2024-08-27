Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.15 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024
Aug 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 27, 2024, is 31.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.15 °C and 33.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.59 °C and 33.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.15 °C and 33.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 100.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 28, 2024
|32.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|33.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|29.55 °C
|Light rain
|August 31, 2024
|32.15 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 1, 2024
|33.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 2, 2024
|35.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 3, 2024
|35.69 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.92 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|25.22 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|24.41 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
