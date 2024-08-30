Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.41 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024
Aug 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 30, 2024, is 31.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.41 °C and 35.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.86 °C and 36.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.41 °C and 35.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 72.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.86 °C and 36.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.41 °C and 35.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 72.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 31, 2024
|34.39 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 1, 2024
|35.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 2, 2024
|33.64 °C
|Light rain
|September 3, 2024
|34.39 °C
|Light rain
|September 4, 2024
|31.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 5, 2024
|28.26 °C
|Light rain
|September 6, 2024
|30.88 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy