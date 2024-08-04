Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.23 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 4, 2024, is 33.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.23 °C and 36.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.37 °C and 34.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.23 °C and 36.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 173.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.37 °C and 34.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.23 °C and 36.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 173.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 5, 2024
|32.71 °C
|Scattered clouds
|August 6, 2024
|28.39 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|32.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 8, 2024
|27.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|30.24 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|33.12 °C
|Light rain
|August 11, 2024
|26.59 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.61 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|26.3 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.74 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|34.76 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy