Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.49 °C, check weather forecast for August 7, 2024
Aug 07, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 7, 2024, is 27.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.49 °C and 30.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.95 °C and 32.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 159.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 8, 2024
|29.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|32.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 10, 2024
|29.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 11, 2024
|27.63 °C
|Light rain
|August 12, 2024
|31.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 13, 2024
|31.72 °C
|Light rain
|August 14, 2024
|34.45 °C
|Few clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.35 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|25.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|22.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.71 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|29.36 °C
|Moderate rain
