Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.34 °C, check weather forecast for September 5, 2024

Sep 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 5, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 5, 2024, is 31.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.34 °C and 33.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 6, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.25 °C and 33.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.34 °C and 33.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 6, 2024 29.44 °C Moderate rain
September 7, 2024 31.76 °C Moderate rain
September 8, 2024 34.94 °C Sky is clear
September 9, 2024 37.29 °C Sky is clear
September 10, 2024 37.07 °C Sky is clear
September 11, 2024 36.68 °C Sky is clear
September 12, 2024 36.73 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 5, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.44 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.35 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.59 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.78 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.57 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.29 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 28.05 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on September 05, 2024
Haryana weather update on September 05, 2024

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Follow Us On