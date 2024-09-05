Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.34 °C, check weather forecast for September 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 6, 2024 29.44 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 31.76 °C Moderate rain September 8, 2024 34.94 °C Sky is clear September 9, 2024 37.29 °C Sky is clear September 10, 2024 37.07 °C Sky is clear September 11, 2024 36.68 °C Sky is clear September 12, 2024 36.73 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.44 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.35 °C Light rain Chennai 32.59 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.78 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.57 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.29 °C Moderate rain Delhi 28.05 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 5, 2024, is 31.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.34 °C and 33.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 6, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.25 °C and 33.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.With temperatures ranging between 26.34 °C and 33.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 155.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 5, 2024

