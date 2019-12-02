e-paper
Hazratganj now a special security zone

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 20:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Aim to improve traffic, avert incidents like self-immolation bids

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

Lucknow The posh Hazratganj area has been marked as a special security zone and divided into five sectors by the city police.

The primary objective is to improve traffic flow and avert untoward incidents like self immolation bids in the area, said SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani.

SP (east) Suresh Chandra Rawat will be the supervisor of the area and circle officer (CO) of Hazratganj the nodal officer. Inspector Ranjana Sachan has been made in-charge.

“Ten police personnel, including sub-inspectors and constables, will be deployed in two shifts for round-the-clock security of the area. These personnel will have five motorcycles and will be in constant touch with senior officials,” said the SSP.

Several incidents of self-immolation attempts are reported from near the Vidhan Bhawan, which also falls in this zone.

The General Post Office (GPO), Vidhan Bhawan gate no 2, Bapu Bhawan and Prerna Kendra are in sector 1 of the special security zone. Hazratganj crossing falls in sector 2, Golf Club crossing in sector 3, Sikandarbagh crossing, Shakti Bhawan in sector 4 and Valmiki Marg and Darul Shafa in sector 5.

ROUND-THE-CLOCK VIGIL



