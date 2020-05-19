e-paper
HC directs authorities to post security personnel at Nizamuddin west entry/exit

HC directs authorities to post security personnel at Nizamuddin west entry/exit

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 22:44 IST
Richa Banka
New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities to find replacement of CRPF personnel who were posted to man the barricades at the entrance and exits to Nizamuddin West Colony. The personnel were removed after some of them tested positive for Covid-19.

Justice C Hari Shankar said if the CRPF personnel cannot be deployed for any reason, Delhi Police can be posted for manning the barricades.

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Nizamuddin West filed a petition, contending that in the absence of security personnel to man the entrance and exit gates, the colony had become a thoroughfare.

The court on Monday sought the response of the authorities, including SDMC, on the plea that had sought installation of gates at points B1 and G8 in Nizamuddin West Colony with immediate effect while directing the SHO to continue operating the existing barricades/pickets till the time fixed gates are installed.

All the counsels appearing for various respondents, including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi police, accepted the notice issued by the court.

The matter would be now heard on June 3.

