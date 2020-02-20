cities

HC imposes Rs 25,000 fine on principal secy (forest)

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has imposed a cost (fine) of Rs 25,000 on the principal secretary (forest) for failing to appear before it and wasting the court’s time at the cost of other litigants in connection with a case pertaining to the delay in preparing UP Special Tiger Protection Service rules.

A division bench of justice MN Bhandari and justice Manish Kumar passed the order on a pending PIL moved in 2016 for protection of tigers. The Tiger Protection Force was constituted way back in 2013 but the rules have not been framed till date.

On January 7, 2020, the court had issued directions for completing the process of preparing the rules, else the principal secretary (forest) and chief conservator of forest/field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Kheri, Sanaji Kumar would appear before it.

Kumar appeared before the court and informed it that the rules were not framed as yet.

When the court inquired about the principal secretary’s presence on Monday, it was initially given out that he was busy in the assembly. When the court intended to issue a notice for contempt, the state counsel informed the court that the principal secretary was on his way to appear before the court and thus the petition might be taken up after half-an- hour.

“We find it to be nothing but utter disregard of the order of this court. It is even wastage of valuable time of the court. The court cannot run on the dictum of the officer, rather the principal secretary was required to remain present when the case was called,” the court observed.

The court granted the principal secretary time on the condition of paying fine of Rs 25,000 for his default and wasting the court’s time. The cost would have to be deposited with the State Legal Services Authority, Lucknow within 15 days, the court ordered.

Later, the principal secretary (forest) appeared before the court and tendered his apology for his non-appearance.

He informed the court that the process of framing rules was taking time due to involvement of other departments. He sought three months to complete the process.

Accepting his request, the bench granted him three months to prepare and place the rules for approval before the cabinet.

