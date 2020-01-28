e-paper
Home / Cities / HC seeks progress report on courts' security in UP

HC seeks progress report on courts’ security in UP

cities Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:33 IST
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the state government to apprise it of the progress made in enhancing security of courts across the state in the light of its earlier orders.

A division bench comprising justice Sudhir Agarwal and justice Suneet Kumar fixed February 27 as next date of hearing in the case.

The court had taken suo moto cognizance of the murder inside a courtroom in Bijnor on December 17 last year and a public interest litigation (PIL) petition was filed in this connection.

When additional advocate general Manish Goel informed the court that boundary walls in some district courts were completed and that they will take a few more months to complete construction of remaining boundary walls, the bench said, “China recently build a 1000-bed hospital in few days and you need months to build boundary walls.”

As per previous direction of the court, state’s additional chief secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi and several other officials of the state government were present in the court.

