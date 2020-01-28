e-paper
HC seeks response from Jamia on plea challenging V-C’s appointment

Jan 28, 2020
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Central Vigilance Committee (CVC), University Grants Commission (UGC) and Jamia Milia Islamia on a plea challenging the appointment of vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar, on the grounds that she was denied vigilance clearance.

Justice AK Chawla issued notices to the authorities concerned on the plea by one Ehtesham-Ul-Haque said the CVC had initially denied the clearance certificate explicitly stating “not to consider Najma Akhtar for any post retirement assignment/ re-employment in the organizations/ institutions/ universities falling within the administrative control of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development”.

However, the denial of clearance was revoked after the MHRD’s intervention, the petition has alleged.

The plea filed through advocate Mobashshir Sarwar also claimed that the appointment was invalid because the search committee to select prospective candidates for the post was also constituted “illegally”.

“It is submitted that the entire process culminating into the impugned appointment of Najma Akhtar is a colourable exercise of power and in flagrant violation and total non-compliance of the statutory provisions of the Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988,” it has claimed.

The matter will now be heard on August 25.

