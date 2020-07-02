HC suggests complaint helpline for private health care workers

cities

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:02 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the Delhi government should think of setting up a mechanism like a helpline on which health care workers can call anonymously to complain against private hospitals or nursing homes not providing N-95 masks and PPE kits.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan suggested this during the hearing of a plea by an NGO, which has alleged that nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes were not being provided proper personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and masks to guard against Covid-19 infection.

The court said once a complaint is received on the helpline, the Delhi government can inspect the hospital or nursing home concerned and fulfil the PPE kits and masks requirements. It asked the NGO, Distress Management Collective, to give suggestions on how the issues raised in its PIL can be addressed and listed the matter for hearing on July 6.

During the hearing, the Delhi government said it was taking action against private hospitals and nursing homes that violate Covid-19 guidelines as and when such instances are brought to its attention.

The Delhi government said it had issued an order on April 7 that states if any person, including doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, sweeper or any other staff in government or private sector, died while attending to Covid-19 patients his/ her family shall be provided Rs 1 crore as compensation.

It said an order was issued on June 17, notifying that psychiatric social counselling services are being made available to health care workers under a programme called “samarthan”.

The Centre, represented by its standing counsel Anil Soni, told the court that it was providing all assistance to states that have to do the actual work. It has in its affidavit said it has provided PPE kits and N 95 masks to states and union territories as per their requirement and it is up to them to “optimally utilise” the protective gear.

The plea contended that nurses in private hospitals and clinics were being given used PPE kits. It said all private sector nurses be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package of insurance protection and provided proper psycho-social support.